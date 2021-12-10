Of all the winter sports out there, few compare to the sheer thrill of a full-throttle snowmobile excursion. For serious sledders and winter adventurers, there’s nothing better than whizzing through the whipping winds and swirling flurries while taking in the scenic winter views all around them. So if you’re wondering, Where’s the most epic snowmobiling near me?, there’s no shortage of incredible destinations worth exploring—both near and far, depending on where you live.

Whether you’re into hitting powdery straightaways, getting lost in the deep backwoods, or navigating expertly groomed trails, there’s a snowmobiling spot for every type of sledneck. These designated areas cover thousands of miles and span every skill level, combining a diverse range of landscapes.

1. Eagle River, Wisconsin

Wisconsin might be best known for its dairy, lumber, and beer, but don’t let that fool you. This unassuming midwestern state is an adventurer’s dream destination. In fact, Wisconsin boasts more snowmobile trails than any other state, tallying about 25,000 miles in total. The city of Eagle River is known as “The Snowmobile Capital of the World” and was even officially registered as such back in 1964. Here, visitors will find more snowmobiles than cars, an ever-revolving calendar of snowmobile-focused events, and five dedicated clubs that groom the area’s 600 miles of trails every day. Weave through Vilas and Oneida counties, zigzagging through beautiful Nicolet National Forest and zooming past 2,400 lakes along the way.

2. Cranberry Lake, New York

When frazzled Manhattanites want a quick winter getaway with top-notch sledding, they head to St. Lawrence County. Nestled in New York’s Adirondack Mountains, Cranberry Lake is an idyllic location where you can go to escape the crowds. In total, the county features more than 700 miles of meticulously groomed trails and some of the best riding in the state. The heart of the trail system can be found between South Colton and Cranberry Lake, and there are several secondary intersecting trails that provide numerous food, gas, and lodging options to choose from. To navigate with ease, visitors can take advantage of the area’s interactive trail maps, or keep it old school and request a free printed map in the mail.

3. Grand Mesa National Forest, Colorado

A trip to the Grand Junction region of Colorado is chock-full of high-octane thrills and stunning vistas that span from Aspen to Telluride. Nearby Grand Mesa National Forest is arguably best explored by snowmobile. The expansive, snow-covered adventure hub is home to more than 800-square-miles of Polaris-friendly backroads. Its extensive network of groomed trails makes it easy to wind over and around Grand Mesa, the largest flattop mountain in the world. Set off with a buddy to sightsee on your own or join a guided snowmobile tour offered by rustic retreats like Mesa Lakes Lodge or Grand Mesa Lodge.

4. Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada

Our neighbors to the north have seemingly boundless wintry wonderlands, and the natural landscapes scattered across Canada are perfectly primed for snowmobiling. But Revelstoke, located in southeastern British Columbia, deserves a spot on any shredder’s bucket list. Thanks to its balance of small-town charm and epic mountain topography, it has built a solid reputation as one of the world’s top snowmobile destinations. And it’s no coincidence that plenty of pros call Revelstoke home. With annual snowfalls of 40 to 60 feet, you’re almost guaranteed ideal snowmobiling conditions, and the variation in terrain suits everyone from newbies to seasoned experts. Whether you’re looking for cabin tours, quick day trips, extended excursions, or customized itineraries, you can find it all in Revelstoke.

5. Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada

If going off the grid is more your speed, venture up to Nunavut, Canada’s largest and most northern territory. The massive and sparsely populated region forms most of the Canadian Arctic Archipelago and is known for its remote islands, wild expanses, and craggy mountains. Iqaluit serves as the territory’s capital city. Here, snowmobiling isn’t just a prevalent pastime—it’s also a primary mode of transportation. In the winter, daring visitors can traverse over the icy tundra and trek along the frozen sea ice of the Arctic Ocean. Team up with Inukpak Outfitting and embark on one of their snowmobile tours to glide across the ice while tracking the migratory paths of caribou, Arctic fox, wolves, and other wildlife. It all makes for a truly liberating and unforgettable adventure.

6. The Maine Highlands, Maine

Ask any New Englander where to find the area’s best snowmobiling and they’ll likely recommend The Maine Highlands. The region’s robust network of trails includes thousands of miles of safe and well-maintained routes for snowmobilers. Every winter, people are lured by the picturesque panoramas and convenient town connections. Moosehead Lake Area Trails are a popular option, offering 160 miles of scenic routes punctuated with easy stops for food and fuel. They also join the Maine Interconnected Trail System, which extends throughout Maine into New Hampshire—and even up to Canada. The Katahdin Area Trails are known for their rugged beauty, cutting through dense forests, over frozen rivers, and across wide-open spaces. For a more structured experience, check out the New England Outdoor Center in Millinocket where you can book a three-hour tour with a Registered Maine Guide.

7. Hokkaido, Japan

Looking for something a bit more extreme? If so, set your sights on Hokkaido. Located in the northern reaches of Japan, this island is a magnet for winter sport enthusiasts—especially slednecks. From Niseko Village, visitors can embark on the snowmobile adventure of a lifetime led by experienced local guides. Race through the untouched, natural surroundings, ranging from vast, snow-covered pastures to more challenging forest trails. The payoff is jaw-dropping views of Mount Yotei, an active volcano that dominates the Niseko Valley skyline with one of Hokkaido’s highest peaks. Each season brings an average of 45 feet of snow, lending to the area’s spectacular, world famous backcountry.

