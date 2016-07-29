Social media star Hayes Grier hospitalized in dirt bike accident

Teenage social media sensation Hayes Grier was hospitalized following a dirt biking accident on Thursday.

The 16-year-old Grier has over 14 million followers across Vine, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube according to the International Business Times, and frequently posts Instagram shots of himself dirt biking.

A photo posted by Hayes Grier (@hayesgrier) on Jun 29, 2016 at 11:52am PDT

A photo posted by Hayes Grier (@hayesgrier) on Jul 18, 2016 at 1:36pm PDT

The news broke across Twitter when his older brother Nash Grier tweeted out to his 5.63 million followers that Hayes had been in a crash and was currently hospitalized.

He included the hashtag #PrayforHayes which shortly thereafter began trending on Twitter.

#PrayForHayes

Just got a call on set that said Hayes was in a crash. He's now in the hospital — Nash Grier (@Nashgrier) July 28, 2016

A couple hours after Grier’s crash, a representative for the teen star released a statement to E! News to confirm that, despite suffering a serious list of injuries, he would be okay.

“Earlier today, Hayes Grier was involved in a dirt bike accident and immediately transported to a local hospital,” the representative told the site. “Hayes suffered a concussion, broken rib, bruised lung, and multiple skin lacerations.

“Thankfully, he is OK and currently resting and recovering in the hospital surrounded by his family, where he will remain for the next few days,” the statement continued. “We can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of prayers and support for Hayes.”

That news was greeted with typical brotherly love from his older brother:

