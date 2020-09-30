How Ryan Kempson is Skiing, Kitesurfing and Rock Climbing His Way to an OCR World Title

This article was produced in partnership with Athletic Brewing, which encourages you to adventure without compromise.

You could say that Ryan Kempson has been training to be an obstacle course racer since he was born. The 32-year-old professional OCR athlete, who specializes in grueling Spartan races, has made a name for himself with multiple podium finishes in 2019. Before that, though, he was a kid from Woodstock, Vermont who loved exploring the outdoors. Even now, you’re more likely to find Kempson on a kiteboard than a treadmill. In a sport dominated by endurance runners, his background is a bit unusual, but Kempson sees OCR as a natural progression of his adventurous childhood.

“I literally was outside for 10, 12, 15 hours a day,” he tells Men’s Journal on a recent phone call. “Everything I’m doing now is what I did pre-K through elementary school, which is basically being outside as much as I can, mountain biking, rock climbing, running, skiing, all the fun stuff.”

Up until a few years ago, “professional obstacle course racer” didn’t even exist as a category of pro athlete, and yet Spartan races make other sporting events look like a stroll through the park. Courses vary from 5K sprints to 50K ultramarathons, and each one is filled with obstacles ranging from the uncomfortable to the downright sadistic. Barbed wire crawls, rope climbs, tire flips, something called the “Ape Hanger”—if the distance doesn’t get you, the obstacles will.

Kempson first encountered this world of pain with his younger brother Matt in 2012. On a whim, they entered the “Death Race” at the University of Connecticut.