Squaw Valley has so much snow right now, it may not close this year





The California ski season just keeps getting better, with multiple resorts reporting their snowiest seasons in history.

And the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows resort in the Lake Tahoe area has now gotten so much snow (it just reached the 700-inch mark) that its CEO announced Saturday they might not close the mountain at all this year.

“Gosh darn-it it’s been an incredible winter, an unprecedented winter,” Andy Wirth, the CEO of of Squaw told the Truckee Tahoe Radio on Saturday. “All the different words you can use preceded a lot of times by expletives. It’s just amazing.”

While talking with the radio station about how otherworldly this winter has been, Wirth let loose a bombshell revelation, telling the station that although the mountain was already planning on staying open through July 4, that might just be the tip of the iceberg.

“I’m actually considering staying open through the summer and fall so it becomes the 16-17-18 season,” Wirth said. “We’re taking a hard look at that. Maybe we spin [the Shirley Lake Express] through the summer.”

“There’s so much snow up there,” Wirth continued. “We think it’d be a cool thing if people uploaded on the tram and likely hiked up a couple of hundred meters and dropped Shirley.”

The entire interview is worth listening to, as Wirth touches on a number of interesting subjects including the big purchases last week by the Aspen Skiing Company and seemingly hints that a group pass similar to Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass could be coming to Aspen Skiing Company’s 15 ski resort properties.

While it remains to be seen whether Wirth will actually pull the trigger and keep Squaw open through summer and fall, “the 16-17-18 season” does have a nice ring to it, and just underscores how epic this year has been for West Coast skiing.

Read more about California’s historic snowfall

Record snowfall means extended CA ski season

California buried under the most snow it has seen in 22 years

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!