Standup Paddle Legend Dave Kalama Goes SUP Foil Surfing

Known as a master of surfing, a pioneer of standup paddling and a generally legendary waterman, the name Dave Kalama resonates among many in our line of work. He’s been shaping the sport since the beginning, and his contribution remains prominent as he teaches the youth and continues exposing the sport through his legacy. Here Kalama applies his decades of experience to the forefront of SUP progression yet again, this time in the form of SUP foil surfing with Go Foil creator Alex Aguera.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

