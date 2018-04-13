For the majority of the paddlers out there, a typical SUP session usually involves someplace warm and easy to get to. But for a select few, that’s just too easy. These are the folks that go off the beaten path and travel to the far reaches of the globe for a paddling experience unlike any other.

Paddler Alex Ferguson definitely makes the short list. In this video from Kien Thompson, he paddles among giant glaciers in the Jökulsarlón Glacier Lake. The experience looks absolutely amazing and one we can all live vicariously through Ferguson. And who knows, maybe it will even inspire one of you to expand your horizons. 71% of the earth is covered by water, it’s time to start exploring.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

