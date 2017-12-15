Standup Paddling Through Copenhagen’s Colorful Canals

Being a professional standup paddle athlete certainly has its perks. For Trevor Tunnington, it means being able to travel and explore the world’s exotic waterways via SUP. His latest travels took him to the capital city of Denmark, Copenhagen. As Tunnington quickly found out, bikes rule the roads in this colorful city. But on the aquatic roadways, SUP was an excellent option to get around. Check out his European adventure in this latest edit.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

