



When I think about my dream SUP destination, I picture a spot that offers long, rolling waves, intermixed with flatwater paddling and snorkeling options. So after tirelessly researching the perfect spot for a month-long solo trip, I finally came across a destination that checked all my boxes: Punta de Mita, Nayarit, Mexico.

Located on Mexico’s Pacific coast north of Puerto Vallarta, Punta Mita is a fishing village turned resort town and surf destination. While Punta Mita has a number of multi-million dollar resorts and five-star restaurants, it maintains some of the integrity of a traditional Mexican village that many of the neighboring towns lack. Mixed in among the tourist traps are hole-in-the-wall family-owned restaurants, eco-friendly hostels, tastefully designed chapels, pick-up soccer games, and of course, surf.

I spent a month in the seaside town getting to know the locals, sampling the cuisine, and finding the best places to standup paddle. Here’s a few of my favorite places to surf and a couple can’t miss tours.

Where to Surf

Stinky’s

Located near the harbor, Stinky’s offers long, slow rights, making it the perfect spot for both beginner and experienced paddlers. The spot works best at low tide, particularly on large north or south swells — just be sure and keep your eyes peeled for shallow rocks near the jetty. The spot is easily accessible from the beach and is home to a friendly lineup that includes a mix of surfers and standup paddlers.

El Anclote

Located in the heart of Punta Mita, Anclote is a mellow right-hand reef break, well suited for standup paddling and longboarding. It takes a pretty solid north or south swell to break but when it goes off it’s a fun wave reminiscent of Malibu, California. ”

The reef is sharp and the spot is shallow, especially at low tide, so exercise caution. When Anclote’s not breaking, it’s the perfect spot for flatwater paddling and snorkeling.

La Lancha

La Lancha is probably the most consistent spot in the area. The wave works well in most swell directions and during all tides, but there are some exposed rocks during low tide. It’s a mellow reef break: the right is best suited for longer boards while the left is better for shorter or high performance boards.

To access the beach, park off the highway across from the only gas station in town and follow the path through the jungle to the beach.

El Faro

El Faro is a right hand point break, offering long, fun rides. It works best during low and medium tides but it breaks over a shallow reef. The spot only goes off during larger north swells with a north wind but when conditions line up, it’s well worth the trip. To access, hire a boat from Anclote or hike or paddle 20 minutes down the coast.

Best Tours/Excursions

Performance Standup Paddle Marietas Crossing

If you’re looking for a fun challenge, the Marietas crossing is the perfect excursion. The Marietas Islands are a small group of uninhabited islands off the coast of Punta Mita. Performance Stand Up Paddle offers a crossing to these islands that is an epic adventure. The tour is for experienced paddlers only as the paddle is a six-mile channel crossing with rough waters on occasion.

The trip is supported by a panga, carrying food and water that transports paddlers back to the mainland after completing the crossing. The Marietas are beautiful and the water is shallow and clear, making it a fun place to paddle.

SUP Surfing Lesson

There are a few companies to choose from when signing up for a lesson: WildMex, Mictlan Surf, Tranquilo Surf, and Stinky’s Surf School. Lessons are available for beginners testing the waters, as well as more experienced paddlers looking to hone their skills. I opted for a two-hour lesson for WildMex. It was nice to have a guide who was familiar with the local breaks and could point out spots where the reef was particularly shallow. We surfed Stinky’s and Anclote and my guide provided a handful of tips that enhanced the session — ones I will continue to practice during solo surfs.

WildMex Coral Island Snorkel Safari

While the Marieta Islands are definitely the most popular in the region, the Coral Islands are a quieter, more peaceful option. Located near Rincon de Guayabitos, the tour meets at the WildMex’s shop and then shuttles guests to the island via van and boat.

Once on the island, you’ll have the chance to snorkel in a large pool that is home to a wide array of fish, rays, lobsters, and octopi. After getting your fill of snorkeling, you’ll have the opportunity to paddle around the island and spot the blue-footed boobies that inhabit the island. The tour was incredible and a perfect way to see the island.

Chica Locca Tours

If you’re looking for a day of partying on the water, Chica Locca tours may be for you. Their all-inclusive catamaran tours depart from La Cruz and either head to Yelapa or the Marieta Islands. Once at your destination, the boat will dock and you’ll have the chance to swim, snorkel, enjoy the waterslides, or paddle around the boat. Although paddling on this tour is minimal, the tour is a fun way to see a new place and try a few different activities. Plus, food and drinks are unlimited.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

