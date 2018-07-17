A standup paddler recently had quite the animal encounter when paddling off Tathra Beach in New South Wales, Australia. Two massive whales swam up next to the fortunate paddler who spent the next few minutes paddling and filming this once-in-a-lifetime encounter. As you can see, it’s an incredible moment and one more reason to always get out there and paddle — you never know what you’ll come across.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!