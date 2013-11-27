Starling murmurations create fantastic show in Scottish sky





A flock of 10,000 starlings put on quite an impressive show near Gretna, Scotland, with a photographer capturing the imagination with still photos of a gorilla, two dolphins, and a giant bird painted in the sky by starling murmuration, featured in the U.K. MailOnline.

Photographer Paul Bunyard of England went a step further by filming the spectacle of nature and putting it to music. Use your imagination and you might see a whale, a racecar, and any number of other images. The amazing display is pure poetry in motion. Enjoy:

MailOnline reported that the weight of the starlings resting on electricity wires caused minor power outages in a rural village near Gretna, which has a population of around 2,000. But the starlings were a welcomed sight when in flight.

“People can see in them what they like,” photographer Owen Humphreys told MailOnline.

So why do the starlings make these creative gyrations?

“There are several theories as to why starlings gather in this way,” Chris Collett of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds told MailOnline. “Some say it’s for fun, or for communication, but the most likely reason is for survival, the theory being that the sheer number of birds will confuse a bird of prey.”

Whatever the reason, we get to enjoy the show.

