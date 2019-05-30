‘By Hand’: The Amazing Story of How 2 Twin Brothers Paddled from Alaska to Mexico

On March 18, twin brothers Ryan and Casey Higginbotham embarked on a journey of epic proportions. Their goal was to paddle on 18-foot paddleboards completely under their own power from Alaska to Mexico – a total of 2,200 miles. According to the film’s website, nothing like this has ever been done before.

With nothing more than a couple of dry bags with gear, the brothers completed their excursion with no support boats or paddles of any kind. A truly remarkable story that is told through their feature-length documentary, “By Hand.”

With a passion for adventure and rock-solid fortitude, the duo from Pismo Beach, California – both with lifeguarding experience under their belts – took on the extreme challenge, even without much paddling experience between them.

And the story is told through the lens of 30-year-old filmmaker Kellen Keene. Having previously worked as the director of photography on projects with Patagonia and Yeti, Keene has spent the last four years working on his latest project, “By Hand.”

Now, after spending much of their own money to fund the project over a span of several years, the crew is asking for the public to help “carry it [the film] across the finish.” Their Kickstarter has officially begun with a goal of $64,000, and at the time of writing, they’re at just over $28,000.

And just to sweeten the deal, the team is also offering a list of rewards to backers that includes “Limited Edition By Hand” merchandise, training and paddles with the brothers, private screenings with your friends, and more.

If you’re a fan of independent filmmaking and you’d like to back their project, be sure to check out their Kickstarter campaign, and follow their story on Instagram.

