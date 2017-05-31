Street SUP Surfing: The Land Paddling Experience

Just because the waves are flat doesn’t mean you can’t SUP surf. Case in point: Pro SUP surfer Mo Freitas and friends taking their expert skills to the streets via land paddle, a subdivision of standup paddling that needs no water. Here we find them shredding both the surf and cement of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, making the most of the down days and giving us all an example of how to ride an endless wave.

Related:

Watch: Downhill land paddling

From the Mag: Land paddleboard review

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!