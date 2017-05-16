SUP Adventure in Northern Spain

Europe is filled with picture-perfect SUP destinations for paddlers of all abilities. From picturesque alpine lakes to perfect surf spots, a Euro road trip should be high on the list of paddler’s vacation destinations. One spot to add to that road trip is the Cantabria region of Northern Spain. In this short edit, check out paddlers as they enjoy exploring beaches, rivers, and lakes in this picturesque region.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

