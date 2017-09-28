Breakthrough and Best Performance SUP Awards Winners Announced!





The people have spoken. Here’s a little taste of what’s to come tonight. After a year of paramount progress in standup paddling, the SUP Awards are back to celebrate the most valiant achievements in sport with the biggest party in SUP. You can watch it all go down in person tonight at the #PPG2017 Kickoff Party featuring SUP Awards presented by Salt Life, or tune in to the real-time webcast via Facebook Live with @SUPthemag starting at 7:30pm PST. But we know you’re curious, so we won’t make you wait.

Congrats to these early winners!

Here are the winners for Best Performance and Breakthrough Performer at the 2017 SUP Awards.

Female Breakthrough Performer

Annie Reickert

Male Breakthrough Performer

Michael Booth

Best Male Performance

Titouan Puyo – Carolina Cup

Best Female Performance

Penelope Strickland – Molokai 2 Oahu

Get your tickets to the #PPG2017 Kickoff Party featuring SUP Awards presented by Salt Life now to see the these winners and more revealed at the show tonight at Doheny State Beach !

More SUP Awards nominees.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!