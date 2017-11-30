The Colorado River is the lifeblood of the southwestern United States. Millions of folks rely on it as their primary water supply and life in the desert would be essentially impossible without it. Of course, the Colorado River also serves as an ultimate playground for whitewater enthusiasts.

In this edit, filmmaker Zach Mahone chronicles a high-water run on the classic Westwater Canyon section of the Colorado River in Western Colorado. Fellow paddlers include Matthew Buckley, Bradley Hilton and Charlie Mac Arthur–who Mahone labels as the “Godfather of Colorado River SUP.”

All are very talented paddlers, but the Colorado River can be a tough beast to tame. The group takes their fair share of spills while attempting to charge the Class-II to III+ rapids. Nevertheless, the group laughs off their troubles and has a great time during their pioneering run.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!