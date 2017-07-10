SUP Destinations | Crested Butte, CO

If you think calm rivers and beautiful mountain scenery sounds like the perfect spot for paddlers, we’ve got just the place for you. Colorado’s Crested Butte served as a mining town during its heyday in the late 19th century, nowadays it’s a world-class destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

While skiers and snowboarders make up the town’s wintertime visitors, summer is a great season for paddlers. With a number of lakes and rivers throughout the area, Crested Butte is a good fit for standup paddlers of all abilities. To see what we mean, check out this short video of paddlers cruising down the Slate River surrounded by lush scenery.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

