SUP Destinations | Lake Geneva

Tucked away in the northern section of the French Alps lies a turquoise-colored lake so scenic, it is shared by two countries–France and Switzerland. Lake Geneva is as beautiful as any lake you’ll find in Europe and one that needs to be high on your SUP bucket list.

While its 225 square miles of beautiful natural scenery will draw you in, its rich history and medieval castles will fascinate you. SUP meets history in this video featuring expeditionary paddler Bart de Zwart exploring the Chateau de Chillon. Rising above the aqua-blue waters, this Swiss castle dates back to the early 11th century and is said to be the inspiration for the castle in Disney’s classic film, The Little Mermaid. So hit that play button for a quick history lesson and to see this unforgettable SUP destination.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

