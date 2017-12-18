For any paddler who has the travel bug, the island nation of New Zealand is bound to be high on their list of must-paddle destinations. That’s for good reason too, it’s one of the most beautiful places on earth. River paddlers Conal Hearps and Paul Clark recently traveled to New Zealand’s north island where they found the stunning Whanganui River Surrounded by lush rainforest, cascading waterfalls and rich cultural sites, this river made for a paddle session to remember. Check out the highlights.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

