SUP Destinations | Oregon’s Tillamook Coast

Every paddler has their own dream place to paddle. For SUP surfers it may be Indonesia, while SUP downwind paddlers dream of gliding across the infamous Maliko Run. However, for those who are simply into touring, Oregon’s Tillamook coastal region may be just what they are looking for. Lush greenery and calm waters make this a perfect place to unwind and escape the rat race of our daily lives. See for yourself in this video highlighting Nehalem Bay and the beauty of northern Oregon.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

