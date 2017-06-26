SUP Destinations | Italy’s Procida Island

If you’re looking for a European SUP destination worth visiting, Procida island definitely fits the bill. Located off the Naples coastline in southern Italy, this island is surrounded by crystal clear waters with pastel-colored houses dotting the hillside. To get a sense of just how beautiful this island truly is, check out this eye-popping video.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

