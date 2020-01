When the conditions are right, downwinding on a standup paddleboard is a dream. And while world-class runs like those in Maui and the Columbia River Gorge may get lots of press coverage, epic glides can be found around the globe. For example, just check out this clip of a near-perfect downwind run at a spot called Loutsa, located near Athens, Greece.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

