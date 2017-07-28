SUP Foiling on Flatwater

Unless you’re stuck in a cave somewhere or living on a deserted island–we’d prefer the latter–you’ve seen videos of paddlers SUP foiling in both waves and on downwind runs. These underwater wings need only the smallest bump of aquatic energy to propel paddlers out of the water. But they still needed some type of swell, until now that is.

Don’t believe us? Check out this video of a paddler taking off on his strapless foilboard after beginning from a dead start in a flat lake. It looks exhausting but proves that foil technology continues to improve.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

