Australia is home to some of the best standup paddlers in the world. The country has already won five ISA SUP and Paddleboard World Championships and is only getting stronger. But there’s a good reason for all that success, the country is a giant island and is home to countless beaches and opportunities for paddling.

While Australia is notorious for its hairy surf, not all spots are going to break your board. This video features SUP surfing at a spot known as Gunnamatta Ocean Beach, which is approximately a seventy-mile drive from Melbourne. This day featured mellow waves and clear water which makes this another perfect SUP destination.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

