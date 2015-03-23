SUP Fundamentals: Paddle Technique

Looking to dial in your stroke? Jay Wild continues his technique clinic with Morgan Hoesterey at SUP magazine with a stroke tutorial, covering four basic principles: the catch, power, exit and recovery phases. While there are varying theories on paddle stroke fundamentals, Wild nails his with clarity, all while demonstrating in perfect form. Check it.

Look for more SUP Fundamentals throughout the spring, brought to you by the Payette River Games.

More Skills here.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

