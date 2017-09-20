SUP Legends Downwind Foiling the Maliko Run

It’s not every day you get to ride along with two of SUP’s most legendary paddlers on one of the world’s best downwind runs. So when POV footage crops up of Dave Kalama SUP foiling in dreamy conditions on Maui’s famous Maliko Run with resident downwind expert Jeremy Riggs, we press ‘play’ and hold on for the glide. Tag along as the duo showcases expert technique and style that defines the art of proper downwinding.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

