SUP Nutrition | 5 Healthy Snacks for a Quick Boost

By: Rebecca Parsons

Nothing’s worse than crashing mid-paddle. Be it lack of sleep, dehydration or just an off day, it’s happened to the best of us. While some factors are beyond your control, properly caring for and fueling your body isn’t. With a little forethought and some prep-work, you’ll be ready when your body needs a quick boost. We’ve rounded up five nutritious energy bite recipes that contain no artificial ingredients and no refined sugar for when you need a quick pick-me-up.

All the goodness of a bakery-style blueberry muffin, without all the gluten and sugar. Enjoy these tasty bites for a quick breakfast or a mid-workout snack.

Ingredients:

2 cups nuts (1 cup cashews & 1 cup almonds suggested)

1 cup medjool dates (pitted)

1 cup dried blueberries

1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon; juice of ½ lemon

¼ tsp. sea salt

Directions:

Add nuts to a food processor and process until pea-sized. Add dates and dried blueberries and blend until ingredients are broken down. Add lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla extract and process until ingredients form into a ball. Roll into small balls and store in the fridge or freezer.

Chocolate, protein, and goji berries—what more could you ask for? These decadent energy bites make a delightful dessert or post-paddle treat.

Ingredients:

4 medjool dates (pitted)

2 tbsp. goji berries

4 tbsp. pumpkin seeds

6 tbsp. almonds

2 tbsp. raw cacao

4 tbs. chocolate protein powder

3 tbsp. chia seeds

1 tbsp. cacao nibs

2-3 tbsp. melted dark chocolate (optional)

Directions:

Place all ingredients (except water) in a blender and pulse until ingredients break apart. Add water and pulse until mix becomes sticky (add more water if needed). Take teaspoon-sized scoops and roll into a ball. If desired, melt dark chocolate and dip half the ball into the chocolate for a mouth-watering treat. Store in the fridge.

Pumpkin isn’t just for fall anymore. Packed with raisins, walnuts, and of course, pumpkin, these bite-sized treats make for an energizing snack all year-round.

Ingredients:

1 cup raisins

1 cup walnuts

3/8 cup pumpkin puree

6 tbsp. coconut flour

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Pinch of salt

Cinnamon (for rolling)

Directions:

Add raisins, walnuts, and pumpkin to a food processor and blend until smooth. Add coconut flour and pumpkin pie spice and blend until dough collects into a ball (add more coconut flour if needed). Taking 2 tablespoons at a time, form into balls and roll in cinnamon. Store in the fridge or freezer.

These breakfast bites are loaded with nuts, seeds, and plenty of flavor, making them the perfect snack for a quick energy boost. Chow down on a few for an energizing breakfast or stick some in your pack for a mid-paddle snack.

Ingredients:

2 cups almond meal

1/3 cup pumpkin seeds

1/3 cup sunflower seeds

1/3 cup sesame seeds

¼ cup chia seeds

1 cup raisins

3 tsp. cinnamon

½ cup coconut butter (softened)

1/3 cup coconut oil (melted)

1/3 cup sweetener (honey, agave, or maple syrup)

Toppings: raw chocolate, organic peanut or almond butter

Directions:

Add dry ingredients to a bowl and mix. Add in coconut butter, coconut oil, and sweetener and mix until dough forms into a ball. Roll dough into small, individual balls and place in fridge. Once the dough sets, dip the balls in chocolate, peanut butter, or any other desired toppings.

These simple energy bites contain just five ingredients, yet taste great and are a breeze to make. Enjoy after a long paddle for a quick pick-me-up.

Ingredients:

2/3 cup creamy peanut butter

½ cup dark chocolate chips

1 cup old fashioned oats

½ cup ground flax seeds

2 tbsp. honey

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir. Store in fridge for 15-30 minutes so the dough becomes easier to roll. Form into 12 bites and store in fridge.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

