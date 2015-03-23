SUP paddler’s escort is a giant manta ray





Luc Scheulen was accompanied recently by a large manta ray as he maneuvered his SUP board across the bay of Anse Marcel on the Caribbean island of St. Maarten.

It seems to have been a magical experience, given the docile nature of a critter that soars so gracefully through its blue-green universe and the aerial footage captured via drone by Johann Pidoux.

<iframe width=”620″ height=”420″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/D0HGX4Sf6w8?feature=player_detailpage” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

The three-minute clip provides a unique perspective of this encounter from various heights and shows the manta cruising with its mouth agape, collecting plankton, while Scheulen paddles gently alongside his new companion.

A little envious? So are we.

