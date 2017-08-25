SUP Race Training With Casper Steinfath

Anticipation is building as the 2017 ISA SUP and Paddleboard World Championships are only one week away–officially being held on September 1-10. Athletes are busy completing their final preparations and training as they represent their home countries in this prestigious event.

Perhaps no paddler is more fired up than Denmark’s Casper Steinfath. With the ISAs being held in his home country, Steinfath is more motivated than ever. In this recent edit, “The Viking” finds training inspiration from an unlikely source. So hit that play button to see what pushes this top paddler to train harder.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

