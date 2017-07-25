Review: LOCKRACK Roof Racks

Lockracks come in multiple sizes to suit a variety of crafts from surfboard to SUP to kayak. I am able to secure two stacked 12’6″ touring SUPs (each approx. 6″ thick) in the larger model Lockrack, while the smaller model is more suited to a single or double-stack of surfboards. The concept behind the design is simple: Lockrack traps a board or kayak between its opposing arms and pins the crafts against the base of the rack. Sliding the outboard arm in against the craft like a clamp produces a secure grip aided by the rubber coatings of the arms and base. Because of their curved design, the arms create both lateral and downward force to secure the board(s) in place.

The locking system has us most excited. Unlike straps that can be cut or come undone, Lockrack is made of forged and machined metal that once locked, creates the most secure roof transportation system available. The unit comes with four keys for locking and unlocking the ratcheting arms that secure the craft, a system we found to be incredibly easy and well, turnkey.

All Lockracks are made from corrosion-resistant, 100-percent virgin materials. These materials ensure a long life for the rack and withstand saltwater and elements encountered in the great outdoors. The rubber used at all four points of contact helps keep your watercraft safe from abrasions and damage that are common when using ratchet straps. The bases can be mounted to any crossbar. They come with T-bolt hardware for crossbars that have the capability and can otherwise be used with an adapter that attaches the base to any factory crossbar.

While it may not be the lightest weight or least bulky rack system on the market, and though it does require a small setup procedure to get it working right, the Lockrack is the best overall locking roof rack I’ve encountered. And while this is hardly a swan song to ratchet straps, I probably won’t be using them anytime soon with my new Lockrack. It’s good to have options.

More Gear.