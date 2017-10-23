How to SUP Surf: Mastering Footwork Fundamentals

When it comes to SUP surfing, there’s a lot you need to remember: reading the conditions, making it through the whitewash, positioning yourself to catch waves, following etiquette rules in the lineup–and oh yeah–actually catching and riding the waves. With so much to keep track of, it can be overwhelming to know where to begin.

Here’s a hint: look down. Everything starts with a solid base and mastering your footwork fundamentals is the first step to becoming an accomplished SUP surfer. Check out this helpful tutorial–complete with useful illustrations and graphics–to get your feet in the proper position to shred like never before.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

