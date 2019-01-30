SUP Surfer’s 30-Second Dream Ride At Mavericks

Northern California’s big-wave staple, Mavericks, is without a doubt one of the most intimidating waves in the world. Cold water and awesome Pacific power combine to create fearsome waves that can top out at 50-foot faces. The wave is heavy and scary enough that even Kai Lenny dubbed them, “Black Walls of Doom.” Of course, successfully riding one of these beasts is one of surfing’s greatest thrill.

In this short clip, we get to watch a standup paddler do just that. While the spot can get much heavier, this paddler strokes into a beautiful wave at sunset and gets a heart-pumping 30-second ride.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

