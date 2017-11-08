SUP Surfing 14-foot Raceboards at San Onofre

When the waves are small, a standup paddleboard is the perfect craft to catch a few bumps and still have some fun. But while SUP surfboards are fun, they can’t catch everything. On the other hand, a 14-foot raceboard will catch any bump you paddle for, no matter how small. Infinity owner Dave Boehne demonstrates that with this latest session from the quintessential Southern California SUP spot, San Onofre. With fun waves and glassy conditions on tap, the Brown Blurr races down the line on some fun San-O peelers.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!