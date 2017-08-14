SUP Surfing Bombs in Puerto Escondido

Puerto Escondido–aka the Mexican Pipeline–is home to one of the gnarliest barrels you can find. Some days you may nab the tube of a lifetime, while others you may wind up with a broken sternum–as was the case recently for big-wave surfer and paddler Jamie Mitchell. Suffice it to say, Puerto is not a spot for the average SUP surfer.

Fortunately, 19-year-old Sebastian Gomez is far from your average paddler. This teenager is fearless on a board and has the skills to back it up. To see what we’re talking about, just check out this recent edit of him charging massive barrels at the renowned Mexican break.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!