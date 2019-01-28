SUP Surfing Border Collie Rides Waves With Ease

When it comes to dogs and SUP surfing, some canines just seem to pick it up quicker than others. Of course, a dog’s ability to learn depends on several factors including training, breed-type, age, and comfort level with water. While labs are notorious for being water-lovers, they aren’t the only breed that’ll be glad to share some waves with you. Check out this recent video in which a woman and her border collie ride wave after wave on their SUP and make it look easy.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!