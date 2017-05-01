SUP Surfing Clips From Sunset Beach

Sunset Beach is undoubtedly one of the best waves in the world. Add to that a collection of the best SUP surfers in the world and you have yourself a one hell of a show. That was the sight earlier this year at the 2017 Sunset Beach Pro. Relive the glory with these sizzling clips from videographer and SUP surfer Matty Schweitzer.

SUP surfer James Casey shredding at Sunset.

from this year’s 2017 Sunset Beach Pro.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

