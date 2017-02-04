SUP Surfing in the Dominican Republic

Glassy waves, warm water, and not a worry in the world. Sounds like island time to us. That’s exactly what we found in this edit of a mellow SUP surf session from Kite Beach in Cabarete, Dominican Republic. While this spot is normally a haven for kiteboarders, the calm winter winds create perfect conditions for morning SUP sessions. So stop reading, hit that play button and let your daydream commence.

gathered in Dominican Republic for the Butterfly Effect.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

