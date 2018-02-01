There’s not much more that needs to be said about SUP foiling. Unless flying on top of the water sounds boring, you’re probably already interested in SUP’s newest trend. But whether you want to try foiling for surfing or downwinding, both look unbelievably fun. Check out this recent compilation featuring various forms of foiling for a little extra motivation.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

