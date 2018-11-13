SUP Surfing and Foiling in South Africa

For those looking for an abundance of paddling opportunities, South Africa should be on your radar. Whether downwinding, surfing or touring, this beautiful SUP destination has something for every paddler. French SUP surfer Benoit Carpentier recently got a taste of what South Africa has to offer during recent trip. And luckily for the rest of us, he brought a filmmaker along to document the pristine waves he scored. Enjoy.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

