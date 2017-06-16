SUP Surfing Fun-Sized Swell

For all the radical videos of pros charging double-overhead swells, sometimes it’s more relatable to see someone carving up glassy, shoulder-high wall. Check out this video of paddler Kaylan Dahl getting some fun waves and long rides. She puts on a display of silky smooth surfing and proves you don’t need to be mashing lips to have a good time.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

