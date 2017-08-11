SUP Surfing Gold (Coast) With Kai Bates

It’s no secret that Australia’s Gold Coast is a paradise for surfers. Dotted with consistent breaks up and down the Queensland coastline, we’ve seen many fine surf edits come from this blessed part of the world.

Now, add in Aussie SUP surfing sensation Kai Bates. The 23-year-old is well-known as one of the most progressive SUP surfers in our sport and is constantly globe-trotting in search of endless tidal bores in Papua New Guinea, a mile-long wave in Peru or perfect Indo barrels.

So when footage of Bates SUP surfing in Queensland emerged, we knew it would be a top edit. Filled with juicy barrel rides, powerful roundhouse turns and precise carving, Bates does not disappoint. But don’t just take our word for it, here’s what the Aussie had to say about his latest session: “Getting the Goldy on is unreal with such a variety of points to chose from, Australia definitely provided this time!”

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

