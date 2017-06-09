SUP Surfing Highlights From South Australia

Australia is known to produce some of SUP’s most talented paddlers–i.e. Travis Grant, James Casey, Michael Booth, etc. But beyond the top stars, there are countless other talented paddlers and surfers just waiting to get noticed. Those anonymous athletes had a chance to display their talents in a recent SUP surfing competition in South Australia. With action from both SUP longboards and shortboards, this highlight reel has a little something for everyone.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

