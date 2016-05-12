SUP Surfing in Costa Rican Paradise

Warm water, lush countryside, and abandoned beaches sounds like a pretty good combination to most people. Add to that some fun-sized waves and a few paddleboards and you’ve got yourself a dreamy combo that’d make any SUP surfer drool. For proof, just watch this short edit of Nosara Paddlesurf crew catching some clean waves in the tropical paradise of Costa Rica. The mellow waves give the paddlers clean faces to carve, and they even nab a few barrels. So hit that play button and a take a three minute mind-vacation to SUP surfing paradise.

should be high on your SUP bucket list.

The tale of an in Costa Rica

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!