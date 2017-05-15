SUP Surfing in Österlen, Sweden

For most SUP surfers, a day at the beach consists of board shorts and warm, sunny weather. Of course, most SUP surfers do not reside in Sweden. In this edit, we get to see what a day at the beach is like for the Swedes. Just watching the video gives us a chill, but this diehard paddler puts on the extra rubber, strolls down the rolling green hills and catches himself a few fun ones at Hammars Backar in Österlen, Sweden.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

