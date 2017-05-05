SUP Surfing on Gran Canaria

The Canary Islands are well-known for providing some of the best surf on earth. This includes Gran Canaria, which happens to be the second most populous island in the Canaries. In this edit, watch SUP surfer Edu Díaz as he catches a few fun-sized waves at his local break on the island.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

