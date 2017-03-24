SUP Surfing in Tropical Barbados

Barbados is one of those tropical destinations that people dream of visiting. White sand beaches and stunning turquoise waters make this Caribbean island the perfect spot to forget about life’s worries for a while. Not only is this gem a relaxing getaway, but it also has a burgeoning SUP scene. For proof, just check out these highlights from a recent SUP surfing contest at South Point in Barbados.

Stunning turquoise waters set the scene for this SUP race in Barbados.

Video footage of downwinding in Barbados.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

