SUP Surfing Perfect Waves in the Mentawais

There are few places we’d rather be than standup paddling into a perfect wave off the Mentawai Islands in Indonesia. Unfortunately, since there’s that whole work thing, we’ll have to live vicariously through this edit. So click play and mind surf this dreamy wave along with us.

edits from the Mentawai Islands.

World champ .

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!