SUP Surfing Perfection in West Oz

Here at SUP Magazine, we’re always on the hunt for new edits that get us stoked. Whether it’s Spencer Lacy charging down a raging river, Jeremy Riggs on a whipping Maliko Run or Caio Vaz getting barreled in Indo, these are the clips that fuel our passion for SUP. But it doesn’t always need to be the biggest and baddest wave or rapid, sometimes just a shoulder-high peeler in some crystal-clear water is all the stoke we need.

Paddler Wes Fry kindly demonstrates exactly what we’re talking about with this edit from his recent trip through Western Australia. Clean waves, beautiful beaches and sunny day. We’d be greedy if we asked for anything more.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

