Adventure

SUP Surfing Peru’s Longest Wave

What’s your dream vacation? Would it involve fun waves, long rides and minimal crowds? If so, you may want to think about packing your bags for a trip to Peru. The country boasts one of the longest left-handers in the world at Chicama, in addition to countless other breaks dotting its coastline. Get a peak of the action with this dreamy clip of a paddler carving one of Peru’s finest waves.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

