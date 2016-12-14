SUP Surfing in Sri Lanka with Dani

For paddlers looking to go on an international surf safari, Sri Lanka may not be the first place that comes to mind. But don’t tell that to the hard-chargin’ SUP woman in this video. Dani and her friends recently spent some time in Sri Lanka and ended up scoring some decent waves. It just serves as a reminder that as long as you’re ready for an adventure, waves can be found around the globe.

Plan your SUP surfing adventure with .

Video of another .

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!