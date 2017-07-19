SUP Training on the Yukon River

Training for a 444-mile race is no small task. But that’s exactly what paddlers preparing for the Yukon River Quest have to do. Lucky for them, their training takes place in one of the most beautiful locations on earth. Located in Squamish, British Columbia, these paddlers spent their training sessions surrounded by bald eagles, lush forests, and fun whitewater. Check out the breathtaking footage of their epic sessions.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

